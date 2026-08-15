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Taha 20:118 ان لك الا تجوع فيها ولا تعرى ١١٨

Página 320 · Juz 16

إِنَّ
لَكَ
أَلَّا
تَجُوعَ
فِيهَا
وَلَا
تَعۡرَىٰ
١١٨
Em verdade, nele não sofrerás fome, nem estarás afeito à nudez.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

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