Taha 20:118 ان لك الا تجوع فيها ولا تعرى ١١٨
Página 320 · Juz 16
إِنَّ
لَكَ
أَلَّا
تَجُوعَ
فِيهَا
وَلَا
تَعۡرَىٰ
١١٨
Em verdade, nele não sofrerás fome, nem estarás afeito à nudez.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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