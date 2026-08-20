Sad 38:55 هاذا وان للطاغين لشر ماب ٥٥
Bladzijde 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَاۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلطَّٰغِينَ
لَشَرَّ
مَـَٔابٖ
٥٥
Zo is het. En voorwaar, voor de overtreders is er zeker de slechtste plaats van terugkeer.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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