Sad 38:54 ان هاذا لرزقنا ما له من نفاد ٥٤
Bladzijde 456 · Juz 23
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
لَرِزۡقُنَا
مَا
لَهُۥ
مِن
نَّفَادٍ
٥٤
Voorwaar, dit is zeker een voorziening van Ons die geen einde kent.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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