Sad 38:50 جنات عدن مفتحة لهم الابواب ٥٠
Bladzijde 456 · Juz 23
جَنَّٰتِ
عَدۡنٖ
مُّفَتَّحَةٗ
لَّهُمُ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبُ
٥٠
De Tuinen van 'Adn (het Paradijs) waarvan de poorten voor hen geopend zijn.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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