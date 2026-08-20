Sad 38:52 ۞ وعندهم قاصرات الطرف اتراب ٥٢
Bladzijde 456 · Juz 23
۞ وَعِندَهُمۡ
قَٰصِرَٰتُ
ٱلطَّرۡفِ
أَتۡرَابٌ
٥٢
En bij hen zijn mooie gezellinnen met ingetogen blikken, gelijk in leeftijd.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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