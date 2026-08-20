Sad 38:53 هاذا ما توعدون ليوم الحساب ٥٣
Bladzijde 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
مَا
تُوعَدُونَ
لِيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٥٣
Dat is wat aan jullie beloofd is voor de Dag des Oordeels.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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