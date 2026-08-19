Sad 38:51 متكيين فيها يدعون فيها بفاكهة كثيرة وشراب ٥١
Bladzijde 456 · Juz 23
مُتَّكِـِٔينَ
فِيهَا
يَدۡعُونَ
فِيهَا
بِفَٰكِهَةٖ
كَثِيرَةٖ
وَشَرَابٖ
٥١
Daarin leunen zij, zij vragen daarin om vele vruchten en om drinken.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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