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Sad 38:51 متكيين فيها يدعون فيها بفاكهة كثيرة وشراب ٥١

Bladzijde 456 · Juz 23

مُتَّكِـِٔينَ
فِيهَا
يَدۡعُونَ
فِيهَا
بِفَٰكِهَةٖ
كَثِيرَةٖ
وَشَرَابٖ
٥١
Daarin leunen zij, zij vragen daarin om vele vruchten en om drinken.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

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