Sad 38:49 هاذا ذكر وان للمتقين لحسن ماب ٤٩
Bladzijde 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
ذِكۡرٞۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
لَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٩
Dit is een herinnering, en voorwaar, voor de Moettaqôen is er zeker de beste plaats van terrugkeer.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ…
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u…