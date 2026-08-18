An-Naml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧
Bladzijde 384 · Juz 20
وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
En (gedenkt) de Dag waarop op de Bazuin geblazen wordt: wie er dan in de hemelen en op de aarde zijn, zullen in angst verkeren, behalve voor wie Allah het (anders) wil. Eii allen zullen nederig tot Hem komen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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