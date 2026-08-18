An-Naml 27:91 انما امرت ان اعبد رب هاذه البلدة الذي حرمها وله كل شيء وامرت ان اكون من المسلمين ٩١
Bladzijde 385 · Juz 20
إِنَّمَآ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
رَبَّ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡبَلۡدَةِ
ٱلَّذِي
حَرَّمَهَا
وَلَهُۥ
كُلُّ
شَيۡءٖۖ
وَأُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
٩١
(Zeg, O Moehammad:) "Voorwaar, het is mij bevolen om de Heer van deze stad (Mekkah) te aanbidden, die Hij wijdde. En aan Hem behoren alle zaken, en het is mij bevolen om tot de Moslims te behoren.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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