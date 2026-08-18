An-Naml 27:88 وترى الجبال تحسبها جامدة وهي تمر مر السحاب صنع الله الذي اتقن كل شيء انه خبير بما تفعلون ٨٨
Bladzijde 384 · Juz 20
وَتَرَى
ٱلۡجِبَالَ
تَحۡسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةٗ
وَهِيَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
ٱلسَّحَابِۚ
صُنۡعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَتۡقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
خَبِيرُۢ
بِمَا
تَفۡعَلُونَ
٨٨
En jij ziet de bergen, waarvan jij denkt dat zij vaststaan, terwijl zij voorbijgaan als wolken. Een werk van Allah, Degene Die alle zaken nauwkeurig geregeld heeft. Voorwaar, Hij is Alwetend over wat jullie doen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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