An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠
Bladzijde 385 · Juz 20
وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
En wie met het slechte kwam, zij zullen met hun gezicht in de Hel geworpen worden. Jullie worden slechts beloond voor wat jullie plachten te doen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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