An-Naml 27:89 من جاء بالحسنة فله خير منها وهم من فزع يوميذ امنون ٨٩
Bladzijde 385 · Juz 20
مَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهُۥ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَهُم
مِّن
فَزَعٖ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ءَامِنُونَ
٨٩
En wie met het goede kwam, zal beter dan dat krijgen en zij zullen op die Dag veilig zijn voor angst.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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