An-Naml 27:93 وقل الحمد لله سيريكم اياته فتعرفونها وما ربك بغافل عما تعملون ٩٣
Bladzijde 385 · Juz 20
وَقُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
سَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
فَتَعۡرِفُونَهَاۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٣
En zeg: "Alle lof zij Allah. Hij zal jullie Zijn Tekenen laten zien en jullie zullen ze herkennen." En jouw Heer is niet onachtzaam omtrent wat jullie doen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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