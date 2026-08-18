Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren

An-Naml 27:92 وان اتلو القران فمن اهتدى فانما يهتدي لنفسه ومن ضل فقل انما انا من المنذرين ٩٢

Bladzijde 385 · Juz 20

وَأَنۡ
أَتۡلُوَاْ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَۖ
فَمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَهۡتَدِي
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
ضَلَّ
فَقُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُنذِرِينَ
٩٢
En de Koren voor te dragen. Hij die dan de Leiding volgt, volgt die voor zichzelf." En wie dan dwaalt, zeg dan (tot hen): "Voorwaar, ik behoor slechts tot de waarschuwers."
Lees verder

Lees Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ

(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve

The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل

Meer Tafsirs
Notes placeholders