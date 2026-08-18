An-Naml 27:92 وان اتلو القران فمن اهتدى فانما يهتدي لنفسه ومن ضل فقل انما انا من المنذرين ٩٢
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وَأَنۡ
أَتۡلُوَاْ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَۖ
فَمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَهۡتَدِي
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
ضَلَّ
فَقُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُنذِرِينَ
٩٢
En de Koren voor te dragen. Hij die dan de Leiding volgt, volgt die voor zichzelf." En wie dan dwaalt, zeg dan (tot hen): "Voorwaar, ik behoor slechts tot de waarschuwers."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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