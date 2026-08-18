An-Naml 27:86 الم يروا انا جعلنا الليل ليسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٨٦
Bladzijde 384 · Juz 20
أَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِيَسۡكُنُواْ
فِيهِ
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٦
Hebben zij niet gezien dat Wij de nacht voor hen hebben gemaakt om erin uit te rusten en de dag om hen licht te geven? Voorwaar, daarin zijn zeker Tekenen voor een volk dat gelooft.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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