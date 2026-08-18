An-Naml 27:83 ويوم نحشر من كل امة فوجا ممن يكذب باياتنا فهم يوزعون ٨٣
Bladzijde 384 · Juz 20
وَيَوۡمَ
نَحۡشُرُ
مِن
كُلِّ
أُمَّةٖ
فَوۡجٗا
مِّمَّن
يُكَذِّبُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُمۡ
يُوزَعُونَ
٨٣
En (gedenk) op die Dag zullen Wij uit iedere gemeenschap een groep verzamelen van hen die Onze Tekenen loochenden, zij worden dan in rijen opgesteld.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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