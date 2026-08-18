An-Naml 27:82 ۞ واذا وقع القول عليهم اخرجنا لهم دابة من الارض تكلمهم ان الناس كانوا باياتنا لا يوقنون ٨٢
Bladzijde 384 · Juz 20
۞ وَإِذَا
وَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَخۡرَجۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
دَآبَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٨٢
En wanneer het woord hen treft, dan brengen Wij voor hen een levend wezen uit de aarde tevoorschijn om tot hen te spreken: voorwaar, de mensheid was niet van Onze Tekenen overtuigd.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Emergence of the Beast of the Earth
This is the beast which will emerge at the end of time, when mankind has become corrupt and neglected the commands of Allah and changed the true religion. Then Allah will cause a beast to emerge from the earth. It was said that it will be brought from Makkah, o…
The Emergence of the Beast of the Earth
This is the beast which will emerge at the end of time, when mankind has become corrupt and neglected the comma…