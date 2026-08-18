An-Naml 27:76 ان هاذا القران يقص على بني اسراييل اكثر الذي هم فيه يختلفون ٧٦
Bladzijde 383 · Juz 20
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
يَقُصُّ
عَلَىٰ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلَّذِي
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَ
٧٦
Voorwaar, deze Koran vertelt aan de Kinderen van Israël waarover zij het meeste redetwisten.
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