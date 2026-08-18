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An-Naml 27:76 ان هاذا القران يقص على بني اسراييل اكثر الذي هم فيه يختلفون ٧٦

Bladzijde 383 · Juz 20

إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
يَقُصُّ
عَلَىٰ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلَّذِي
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَ
٧٦
Voorwaar, deze Koran vertelt aan de Kinderen van Israël waarover zij het meeste redetwisten.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidance, proof and criterion between right and wrong that it contains. He tells us about the Children of Israel, who were the bearers of the Tawrah and Inji

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

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