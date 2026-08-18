An-Naml 27:80 انك لا تسمع الموتى ولا تسمع الصم الدعاء اذا ولوا مدبرين ٨٠
Bladzijde 384 · Juz 20
إِنَّكَ
لَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَلَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلصُّمَّ
ٱلدُّعَآءَ
إِذَا
وَلَّوۡاْ
مُدۡبِرِينَ
٨٠
Voorwaar, jij bent niet in staat de doden te doen horen en de doven de roep te doen horen wanneer zij de rug toekeren.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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