An-Naml 27:81 وما انت بهادي العمي عن ضلالتهم ان تسمع الا من يومن باياتنا فهم مسلمون ٨١
Bladzijde 384 · Juz 20
وَمَآ
أَنتَ
بِهَٰدِي
ٱلۡعُمۡيِ
عَن
ضَلَٰلَتِهِمۡۖ
إِن
تُسۡمِعُ
إِلَّا
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
٨١
En jij kunt ook niet de blinden van hun dwaling wegleiden en jij kunt alleen hen doen luisteren die in Onze Verzen geloven, waarop zij zich (aan Allah) overgeven.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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