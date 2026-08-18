An-Naml 27:74 وان ربك ليعلم ما تكن صدورهم وما يعلنون ٧٤
Bladzijde 383 · Juz 20
وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَيَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُكِنُّ
صُدُورُهُمۡ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٤
En voorwaar, jouw Heer weet zeker wat hun harten verbergen en wat zij openlijk doen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…