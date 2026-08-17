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An-Naml 27:70 ولا تحزن عليهم ولا تكن في ضيق مما يمكرون ٧٠

Bladzijde 383 · Juz 20

وَلَا
تَحۡزَنۡ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُن
فِي
ضَيۡقٖ
مِّمَّا
يَمۡكُرُونَ
٧٠
En treur niet om hen, en wees ook niet bezorgd over wat zij aan listen beramen.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation

Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:

لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ

(Indeed we wer

Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation

Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th

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