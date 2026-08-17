An-Naml 27:70 ولا تحزن عليهم ولا تكن في ضيق مما يمكرون ٧٠
Bladzijde 383 · Juz 20
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنۡ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُن
فِي
ضَيۡقٖ
مِّمَّا
يَمۡكُرُونَ
٧٠
En treur niet om hen, en wees ook niet bezorgd over wat zij aan listen beramen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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