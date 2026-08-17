An-Naml 27:68 لقد وعدنا هاذا نحن واباونا من قبل ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٦٨
Bladzijde 383 · Juz 20
لَقَدۡ
وُعِدۡنَا
هَٰذَا
نَحۡنُ
وَءَابَآؤُنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّآ
أَسَٰطِيرُ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٦٨
Voorzeker, dit is ons en onze vaderen vroeger beloofd. Dit zijn slechts fabels van de vroegeren."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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