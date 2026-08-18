An-Naml 27:84 حتى اذا جاءوا قال اكذبتم باياتي ولم تحيطوا بها علما اماذا كنتم تعملون ٨٤
Bladzijde 384 · Juz 20
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءُو
قَالَ
أَكَذَّبۡتُم
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
وَلَمۡ
تُحِيطُواْ
بِهَا
عِلۡمًا
أَمَّاذَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٤
Totdat, wanneer zij komen, Hij zal zeggen: "Hebben jullie Mijn Tekenen geloochend, die jullie niet met kennis omvatten? Of wat was het, dat jullie plachten te doen?"
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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