Taha 20:116 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى ١١٦
Pagina 320 · Juz 16
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
١١٦
E quando dicemmo agli angeli: «Prosternatevi davanti ad Adamo», tutti si prosternarono, eccetto Iblîs, che rifiutò.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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