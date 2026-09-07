Taha 20:120 فوسوس اليه الشيطان قال يا ادم هل ادلك على شجرة الخلد وملك لا يبلى ١٢٠
Pagina 320 · Juz 16
فَوَسۡوَسَ
إِلَيۡهِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكَ
عَلَىٰ
شَجَرَةِ
ٱلۡخُلۡدِ
وَمُلۡكٖ
لَّا
يَبۡلَىٰ
١٢٠
Gli sussurrò Satana: «O Adamo, vuoi che ti mostri l’albero dell’eternità e il regno imperituro?».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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