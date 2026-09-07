Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua

Taha 20:125 قال رب لم حشرتني اعمى وقد كنت بصيرا ١٢٥

Pagina 320 · Juz 16

قَالَ
رَبِّ
لِمَ
حَشَرۡتَنِيٓ
أَعۡمَىٰ
وَقَدۡ
كُنتُ
بَصِيرٗا
١٢٥
Dirà: «Signore! Perché mi hai resuscitato cieco quando prima ero vedente?».
Continua a leggere

Leggi il Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

Altri Tafsir
Notes placeholders