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Taha 20:117 فقلنا يا ادم ان هاذا عدو لك ولزوجك فلا يخرجنكما من الجنة فتشقى ١١٧

Pagina 320 · Juz 16

فَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
عَدُوّٞ
لَّكَ
وَلِزَوۡجِكَ
فَلَا
يُخۡرِجَنَّكُمَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِ
فَتَشۡقَىٰٓ
١١٧
Dicemmo: «O Adamo, in verità quello è un nemico manifesto, per te e per la tua sposa. Bada a che non vi tragga, entrambi, fuori dal Paradiso, che in tal caso saresti infelice.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

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