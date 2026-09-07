Taha 20:117 فقلنا يا ادم ان هاذا عدو لك ولزوجك فلا يخرجنكما من الجنة فتشقى ١١٧
Pagina 320 · Juz 16
فَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
عَدُوّٞ
لَّكَ
وَلِزَوۡجِكَ
فَلَا
يُخۡرِجَنَّكُمَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِ
فَتَشۡقَىٰٓ
١١٧
Dicemmo: «O Adamo, in verità quello è un nemico manifesto, per te e per la tua sposa. Bada a che non vi tragga, entrambi, fuori dal Paradiso, che in tal caso saresti infelice.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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