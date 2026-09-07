Taha 20:126 قال كذالك اتتك اياتنا فنسيتها وكذالك اليوم تنسى ١٢٦
Pagina 321 · Juz 16
قَالَ
كَذَٰلِكَ
أَتَتۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
فَنَسِيتَهَاۖ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
تُنسَىٰ
١٢٦
[Allah] Risponderà: «Ecco, ti giunsero i Nostri segni e li dimenticasti; alla stessa maniera oggi sei dimenticato».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…