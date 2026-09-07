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Taha 20:115 ولقد عهدنا الى ادم من قبل فنسي ولم نجد له عزما ١١٥

Pagina 320 · Juz 16

وَلَقَدۡ
عَهِدۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
ءَادَمَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَنَسِيَ
وَلَمۡ
نَجِدۡ
لَهُۥ
عَزۡمٗا
١١٥
Già imponemmo il patto ad Adamo, ma lo dimenticò, perché non ci fu in lui risolutezza.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

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