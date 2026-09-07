Taha 20:114 فتعالى الله الملك الحق ولا تعجل بالقران من قبل ان يقضى اليك وحيه وقل رب زدني علما ١١٤
Pagina 320 · Juz 16
فَتَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱلۡحَقُّۗ
وَلَا
تَعۡجَلۡ
بِٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يُقۡضَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
وَحۡيُهُۥۖ
وَقُل
رَّبِّ
زِدۡنِي
عِلۡمٗا
١١٤
Sia esaltato Allah, il Re, il Vero. Non aver fretta di recitare prima che sia conclusa la rivelazione, ma di’: «Signor mio, accresci la mia scienza» 1 .
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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