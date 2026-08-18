An-Naml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧
Pagina 384 · Juz 20
وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
E, nel Giorno in cui sarà soffiato nella Tromba, saranno atterriti tutti coloro che sono nei cieli e tutti coloro che sono sulla terra, eccetto coloro che Allah vorrà. Tutti torneranno a Lui umiliandosi.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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