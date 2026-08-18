An-Naml 27:86 الم يروا انا جعلنا الليل ليسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٨٦
Pagina 384 · Juz 20
أَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِيَسۡكُنُواْ
فِيهِ
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٦
Non han forse visto che in verità abbiamo fatto la notte affinché riposino in essa e il giorno affinché vedano con chiarezza? Invero questi sono segni per un popolo che crede!
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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