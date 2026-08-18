An-Naml 27:89 من جاء بالحسنة فله خير منها وهم من فزع يوميذ امنون ٨٩
Pagina 385 · Juz 20
مَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهُۥ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَهُم
مِّن
فَزَعٖ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ءَامِنُونَ
٨٩
Chi verrà con il bene avrà qualcosa ancora migliore. In quel Giorno saranno al sicuro dal terrore.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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