An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠
Pagina 385 · Juz 20
وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
E coloro che verranno con il male, avranno i volti gettati nel Fuoco: «Siete compensati diversamente da quel che avete operato?».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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