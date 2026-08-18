An-Naml 27:88 وترى الجبال تحسبها جامدة وهي تمر مر السحاب صنع الله الذي اتقن كل شيء انه خبير بما تفعلون ٨٨
Pagina 384 · Juz 20
وَتَرَى
ٱلۡجِبَالَ
تَحۡسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةٗ
وَهِيَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
ٱلسَّحَابِۚ
صُنۡعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَتۡقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
خَبِيرُۢ
بِمَا
تَفۡعَلُونَ
٨٨
E vedrai le montagne, che ritieni immobili, passare come fossero nuvole. Opera di Allah, Che rende perfetta ogni cosa 1. Egli è ben informato di quello che fate!
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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