An-Naml 27:92 وان اتلو القران فمن اهتدى فانما يهتدي لنفسه ومن ضل فقل انما انا من المنذرين ٩٢
Pagina 385 · Juz 20
وَأَنۡ
أَتۡلُوَاْ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَۖ
فَمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَهۡتَدِي
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
ضَلَّ
فَقُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُنذِرِينَ
٩٢
e di recitare il Corano. Chi segue la retta via lo fa a suo vantaggio. E di’ a chi si svia: «Io non son altro che uno degli ammonitori».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
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