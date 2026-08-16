An-Naml 27:67 وقال الذين كفروا ااذا كنا ترابا واباونا اينا لمخرجون ٦٧
Pagina 383 · Juz 20
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
أَءِذَا
كُنَّا
تُرَٰبٗا
وَءَابَآؤُنَآ
أَئِنَّا
لَمُخۡرَجُونَ
٦٧
I miscredenti dicono: «Quando saremo polvere noi e i nostri avi, veramente saremo resuscitati?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:
لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ
(Indeed we wer…
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th…