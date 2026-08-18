An-Naml 27:82 ۞ واذا وقع القول عليهم اخرجنا لهم دابة من الارض تكلمهم ان الناس كانوا باياتنا لا يوقنون ٨٢
Pagina 384 · Juz 20
۞ وَإِذَا
وَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَخۡرَجۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
دَآبَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٨٢
Quando il Decreto cadrà loro addosso, faremo uscire, per loro, una bestia 1dalla terra. [Essa] proclamerà che gli uomini non erano convinti della verità dei Nostri segni.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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