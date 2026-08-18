An-Naml 27:73 وان ربك لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثرهم لا يشكرون ٧٣
Pagina 383 · Juz 20
وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَذُو
فَضۡلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٧٣
In verità il tuo Signore è pieno di grazia per gli uomini, ma la maggior parte di loro non sono riconoscenti.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…