An-Naml 27:68 لقد وعدنا هاذا نحن واباونا من قبل ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٦٨
Pagina 383 · Juz 20
لَقَدۡ
وُعِدۡنَا
هَٰذَا
نَحۡنُ
وَءَابَآؤُنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّآ
أَسَٰطِيرُ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٦٨
Già ci è stato promesso, a noi e ai nostri avi. Non sono che favole degli antichi».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
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Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
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