An-Naml 27:70 ولا تحزن عليهم ولا تكن في ضيق مما يمكرون ٧٠
Pagina 383 · Juz 20
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنۡ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُن
فِي
ضَيۡقٖ
مِّمَّا
يَمۡكُرُونَ
٧٠
Non ti affliggere per loro, non essere angosciato per le loro trame.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
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Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
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