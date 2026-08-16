An-Naml 27:66 بل ادارك علمهم في الاخرة بل هم في شك منها بل هم منها عمون ٦٦
Pagina 383 · Juz 20
بَلِ
ٱدَّٰرَكَ
عِلۡمُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
فِي
شَكّٖ
مِّنۡهَاۖ
بَلۡ
هُم
مِّنۡهَا
عَمُونَ
٦٦
La loro conoscenza dell’altra vita [è nulla]. Sono in preda ai dubbi, sono del tutto ciechi [in proposito],
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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