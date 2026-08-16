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An-Naml 27:66 بل ادارك علمهم في الاخرة بل هم في شك منها بل هم منها عمون ٦٦

Pagina 383 · Juz 20

بَلِ
ٱدَّٰرَكَ
عِلۡمُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
فِي
شَكّٖ
مِّنۡهَاۖ
بَلۡ
هُم
مِّنۡهَا
عَمُونَ
٦٦
La loro conoscenza dell’altra vita [è nulla]. Sono in preda ai dubbi, sono del tutto ciechi [in proposito],
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah

Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows the Unseen, except Allah.

إِلاَّ اللَّهُ

(except Allah) This is an absolute exception, meaning that no one knows this besides Allah, He is alone in that

The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah

Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows t

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