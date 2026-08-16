An-Naml 27:61 امن جعل الارض قرارا وجعل خلالها انهارا وجعل لها رواسي وجعل بين البحرين حاجزا االاه مع الله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٦١
Pagina 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
جَعَلَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
قَرَارٗا
وَجَعَلَ
خِلَٰلَهَآ
أَنۡهَٰرٗا
وَجَعَلَ
لَهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
حَاجِزًاۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦١
Non è Lui Che ha fatto della terra uno stabile rifugio, Che vi ha fatto scorrere i fiumi, vi ha posto immobili montagne e stabilito una barriera tra le due acque? Vi è forse un’altra divinità assieme ad Allah? No, la maggior parte di loro non sanno.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
أَمَّن جَعَلَ الاٌّرْضَ قَرَاراً
(Is not He Who has made the earth as a fixed abode,) meaning, stable and stationary, so that it does not move or convulse, because if it were to do so, it would not be a good place for people to live on. But by His grace and mercy, He has made it smooth and calm, and…
أَمَّن جَعَلَ الاٌّرْضَ قَرَاراً
(Is not He Who has made the earth as a fixed abode,) meaning, stable and stationary, so that it does not move or convu…