An-Naml 27:60 امن خلق السماوات والارض وانزل لكم من السماء ماء فانبتنا به حدايق ذات بهجة ما كان لكم ان تنبتوا شجرها االاه مع الله بل هم قوم يعدلون ٦٠
Pagina 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّنۡ
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَأَنزَلَ
لَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَنۢبَتۡنَا
بِهِۦ
حَدَآئِقَ
ذَاتَ
بَهۡجَةٖ
مَّا
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
أَن
تُنۢبِتُواْ
شَجَرَهَآۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
قَوۡمٞ
يَعۡدِلُونَ
٦٠
Egli è Colui Che ha creato i cieli e la terra; e dal cielo ha fatto scendere per voi un’acqua per mezzo della quale Noi abbiamo fatto germogliare giardini rigogliosi; i cui alberi voi non sapreste far germogliare. Vi è forse un’altra divinità assieme ad Allah? No, quella è gente che attribuisce eguali [ad Allah] 1.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
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