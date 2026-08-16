An-Naml 27:63 امن يهديكم في ظلمات البر والبحر ومن يرسل الرياح بشرا بين يدي رحمته االاه مع الله تعالى الله عما يشركون ٦٣
Pagina 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
يَهۡدِيكُمۡ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتِ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
وَمَن
يُرۡسِلُ
ٱلرِّيَٰحَ
بُشۡرَۢا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡ
رَحۡمَتِهِۦٓۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
تَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
عَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٣
Non è Lui Che vi guida nelle tenebre della terra e del mare, Colui Che invia i venti nunzi della buona novella che precedono la Sua misericordia 1? Vi è forse un’altra divinità assieme ad Allah? Allah è ben più Alto di ciò che [Gli] associano.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
أَمَّن يَهْدِيكُمْ فِى ظُلُمَـتِ الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ
(Is not He Who guides you in the darkness of the land and the sea,) meaning, by means of what He has created of heavenly and earthly signposts. This is like the Ayah,
وَعَلامَـتٍ وَبِالنَّجْمِ هُمْ يَهْتَدُونَ
(And landmarks and by the stars, they…
أَمَّن يَهْدِيكُمْ فِى ظُلُمَـتِ الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ
(Is not He Who guides you in the darkness of the land and the sea,) meaning, by means of what He…