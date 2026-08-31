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78. An-Naba
The Tidings
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
78:1
عم يتساءلون ١
عَمَّ يَتَسَآءَلُونَ ١
عَمَّ
يَتَسَآءَلُونَ
١
What are they asking one another about?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:2
عن النبا العظيم ٢
عَنِ ٱلنَّبَإِ ٱلْعَظِيمِ ٢
عَنِ
ٱلنَّبَإِ
ٱلۡعَظِيمِ
٢
About the momentous news,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:3
الذي هم فيه مختلفون ٣
ٱلَّذِى هُمْ فِيهِ مُخْتَلِفُونَ ٣
ٱلَّذِي
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
مُخۡتَلِفُونَ
٣
over which they disagree.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:4
كلا سيعلمون ٤
كَلَّا سَيَعْلَمُونَ ٤
كـَلَّا
سَيَعۡلَمُونَ
٤
But no! They will come to know.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:5
ثم كلا سيعلمون ٥
ثُمَّ كَلَّا سَيَعْلَمُونَ ٥
ثُمَّ
كـَلَّا
سَيَعۡلَمُونَ
٥
Again, no! They will come to know.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:6
الم نجعل الارض مهادا ٦
أَلَمْ نَجْعَلِ ٱلْأَرْضَ مِهَـٰدًۭا ٦
أَلَمۡ
نَجۡعَلِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
مِهَٰدٗا
٦
Have We not smoothed out the earth ˹like a bed˺,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:7
والجبال اوتادا ٧
وَٱلْجِبَالَ أَوْتَادًۭا ٧
وَٱلۡجِبَالَ
أَوۡتَادٗا
٧
and ˹made˺ the mountains as ˹its˺ pegs,
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:8
وخلقناكم ازواجا ٨
وَخَلَقْنَـٰكُمْ أَزْوَٰجًۭا ٨
وَخَلَقۡنَٰكُمۡ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
٨
and created you in pairs,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:9
وجعلنا نومكم سباتا ٩
وَجَعَلْنَا نَوْمَكُمْ سُبَاتًۭا ٩
وَجَعَلۡنَا
نَوۡمَكُمۡ
سُبَاتٗا
٩
and made your sleep for rest,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:10
وجعلنا الليل لباسا ١٠
وَجَعَلْنَا ٱلَّيْلَ لِبَاسًۭا ١٠
وَجَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِبَاسٗا
١٠
and made the night as a cover,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:11
وجعلنا النهار معاشا ١١
وَجَعَلْنَا ٱلنَّهَارَ مَعَاشًۭا ١١
وَجَعَلۡنَا
ٱلنَّهَارَ
مَعَاشٗا
١١
and made the day for livelihood,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:12
وبنينا فوقكم سبعا شدادا ١٢
وَبَنَيْنَا فَوْقَكُمْ سَبْعًۭا شِدَادًۭا ١٢
وَبَنَيۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمۡ
سَبۡعٗا
شِدَادٗا
١٢
and built above you seven mighty ˹heavens˺,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:13
وجعلنا سراجا وهاجا ١٣
وَجَعَلْنَا سِرَاجًۭا وَهَّاجًۭا ١٣
وَجَعَلۡنَا
سِرَاجٗا
وَهَّاجٗا
١٣
and placed ˹in them˺ a shining lamp,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:14
وانزلنا من المعصرات ماء ثجاجا ١٤
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ ٱلْمُعْصِرَٰتِ مَآءًۭ ثَجَّاجًۭا ١٤
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُعۡصِرَٰتِ
مَآءٗ
ثَجَّاجٗا
١٤
and sent down from rainclouds pouring water,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:15
لنخرج به حبا ونباتا ١٥
لِّنُخْرِجَ بِهِۦ حَبًّۭا وَنَبَاتًۭا ١٥
لِّنُخۡرِجَ
بِهِۦ
حَبّٗا
وَنَبَاتٗا
١٥
producing by it grain and ˹various˺ plants,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:16
وجنات الفافا ١٦
وَجَنَّـٰتٍ أَلْفَافًا ١٦
وَجَنَّٰتٍ
أَلۡفَافًا
١٦
and dense orchards?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:17
ان يوم الفصل كان ميقاتا ١٧
إِنَّ يَوْمَ ٱلْفَصْلِ كَانَ مِيقَـٰتًۭا ١٧
إِنَّ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡفَصۡلِ
كَانَ
مِيقَٰتٗا
١٧
Indeed, the Day of ˹Final˺ Decision is an appointed time—
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:18
يوم ينفخ في الصور فتاتون افواجا ١٨
يَوْمَ يُنفَخُ فِى ٱلصُّورِ فَتَأْتُونَ أَفْوَاجًۭا ١٨
يَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَتَأۡتُونَ
أَفۡوَاجٗا
١٨
˹it is˺ the Day the Trumpet will be blown, and you will ˹all˺ come forth in crowds.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:19
وفتحت السماء فكانت ابوابا ١٩
وَفُتِحَتِ ٱلسَّمَآءُ فَكَانَتْ أَبْوَٰبًۭا ١٩
وَفُتِحَتِ
ٱلسَّمَآءُ
فَكَانَتۡ
أَبۡوَٰبٗا
١٩
The sky will be ˹split˺ open, becoming ˹many˺ gates,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:20
وسيرت الجبال فكانت سرابا ٢٠
وَسُيِّرَتِ ٱلْجِبَالُ فَكَانَتْ سَرَابًا ٢٠
وَسُيِّرَتِ
ٱلۡجِبَالُ
فَكَانَتۡ
سَرَابًا
٢٠
and the mountains will be blown away, becoming ˹like˺ a mirage.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:21
ان جهنم كانت مرصادا ٢١
إِنَّ جَهَنَّمَ كَانَتْ مِرْصَادًۭا ٢١
إِنَّ
جَهَنَّمَ
كَانَتۡ
مِرۡصَادٗا
٢١
Indeed, Hell is lying in ambush
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:22
للطاغين مابا ٢٢
لِّلطَّـٰغِينَ مَـَٔابًۭا ٢٢
لِّلطَّٰغِينَ
مَـَٔابٗا
٢٢
as a home for the transgressors,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:23
لابثين فيها احقابا ٢٣
لَّـٰبِثِينَ فِيهَآ أَحْقَابًۭا ٢٣
لَّٰبِثِينَ
فِيهَآ
أَحۡقَابٗا
٢٣
where they will remain for ˹endless˺ ages.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:24
لا يذوقون فيها بردا ولا شرابا ٢٤
لَّا يَذُوقُونَ فِيهَا بَرْدًۭا وَلَا شَرَابًا ٢٤
لَّا
يَذُوقُونَ
فِيهَا
بَرۡدٗا
وَلَا
شَرَابًا
٢٤
There they will not taste any coolness or drink,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:25
الا حميما وغساقا ٢٥
إِلَّا حَمِيمًۭا وَغَسَّاقًۭا ٢٥
إِلَّا
حَمِيمٗا
وَغَسَّاقٗا
٢٥
except boiling water and ˹oozing˺ pus—
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:26
جزاء وفاقا ٢٦
جَزَآءًۭ وِفَاقًا ٢٦
جَزَآءٗ
وِفَاقًا
٢٦
a fitting reward.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:27
انهم كانوا لا يرجون حسابا ٢٧
إِنَّهُمْ كَانُوا۟ لَا يَرْجُونَ حِسَابًۭا ٢٧
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
لَا
يَرۡجُونَ
حِسَابٗا
٢٧
For they never expected any reckoning,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:28
وكذبوا باياتنا كذابا ٢٨
وَكَذَّبُوا۟ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَا كِذَّابًۭا ٢٨
وَكَذَّبُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
كِذَّابٗا
٢٨
and totally rejected Our signs.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:29
وكل شيء احصيناه كتابا ٢٩
وَكُلَّ شَىْءٍ أَحْصَيْنَـٰهُ كِتَـٰبًۭا ٢٩
وَكُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
أَحۡصَيۡنَٰهُ
كِتَٰبٗا
٢٩
And We have everything recorded precisely.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78:30
فذوقوا فلن نزيدكم الا عذابا ٣٠
فَذُوقُوا۟ فَلَن نَّزِيدَكُمْ إِلَّا عَذَابًا ٣٠
فَذُوقُواْ
فَلَن
نَّزِيدَكُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَذَابًا
٣٠
˹So the deniers will be told,˺ “Taste ˹the punishment˺, for all you will get from Us is more torment.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
78. An-Naba
The Tidings
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
78:1
عم يتساءلون ١
عَمَّ يَتَسَآءَلُونَ ١
عَمَّ
يَتَسَآءَلُونَ
١
What are they asking one another about?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections