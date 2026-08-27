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An-Naba 78:12 وبنينا فوقكم سبعا شدادا ١٢

Page 582 · Juz 30

وَبَنَيۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمۡ
سَبۡعٗا
شِدَادٗا
١٢
and built above you seven mighty ˹heavens˺,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement

In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the

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