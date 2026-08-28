Al-Mursalate 77:38 هاذا يوم الفصل جمعناكم والاولين ٣٨
Page 581 · Juz 29
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَصۡلِۖ
جَمَعۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٣٨
C’est le Jour de la Décision [Jugement], où nous vous réunirons ainsi que les anciens.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…